Some companies offering $20 an hour to help shovel snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cleaning up the snow on a day like today isn’t something that’s easy, but it’s a job that needs to be done.

D&K Lawn Care is one of the companies that takes care of that job, but finding workers has been difficult.

Dan Pyle, the owner of the commercial snow removal company, posted an ad on social media looking for workers to help remove snow around Sioux Falls.

Although it’s hard work and long hours, Pyle says he pays his workers $20 an hour.

“It has become increasingly hard to find hand shovelers especially. It’s a little easier to find some operators and people that don’t mind being in a cab for the long hours, but it’s the actual, the people that are outside, those are arguably the most important,” Dan Pyle, owner of D&K Lawn Care said.

