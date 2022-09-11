BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer travel season may be over but that’s not stopping people from making their way to the Black Hills.

While it looks like places out here in the Black Hills, like the Pactola Reservoir Campgrounds and Marina, have slowed down since Labor Day, they are still open.

“It’s nice to be out on the water where there aren’t as many boats out. Labor Day was packed of course, the whole summer is really packed. So when there is really only ten or twelve boats out on the water, you kind of have the water to yourself it’s a lot more relaxing,” Angie Fischer, Owner of Pactola Pines Marina, said.

“Usually for most people, when Labor Day comes to an end, the summer season has unofficially ended but for the Black Hills National Forest and people that are enthusiastic about nature, actually the off-season is a beautiful time to get out and enjoy the forest and other public land areas,” Bradley Brock, Recreation Program Manager, said.

Block says many campgrounds stay open for the rest of the month and some through October.

During the off-season is also a great opportunity for locals to come out and enjoy the peaceful outdoors.

“We stay open. It gives locals a chance to get out still and if the weather is nice like it has been, it’s really nice to still take advantage of that,” Fischer said.

“I’ve worked in the Black Hills for over 25 years and during this month of September, this beautiful shoulder season seems to have a lot of out-of-state people as well, which is great,” Block said.