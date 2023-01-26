SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While you may not see farmers out in the field right now, that doesn’t mean they aren’t working.

The South Dakota Soil Coalition held a conference this week in Sioux Falls.

Farmers from across the state got the chance to learn about regenerative agriculture and conservation methods they can incorporate into their operations.

With our current economy, farmers are looking for ways to keep costs low, while also improving the health of their operations. That’s where regenerative agriculture comes into play.

“You know, inputs are high right now, so we are trying to figure out ways how we can reduce passage reduce tillage, reduce water runoff and save all those nutrients without having to go to town to purchase them,” said Shawn Freeland with the Soil Health Coalition.

The soil health coalition conference is helping farmers plan for the new growing season.

“They are really stressing the core soil health principles and the importance of minimizing the disturbance of the soil and the importance of diversity,” said Alex Boekelheide, farmer. “You come here to learn the why. You read about all of it in magazines and different things and it’s coming here to these meetings that really gives you the why.”

“Everyone needs to understand there are people out there doing these things, and they are doing it to scale. They can come here and not only learn from presenters like myself but learning from others,” said Rick Clark, speaker. “I mean listen to the noise behind me here, there are people talking about their farms, their operations, that’s what this is all about.”

More than 400 ag producers networking with one another to create a sustainable land for future generations.

“There’s never any judgment at these types of events, it’s more so just a learning experience for all. Everyone is at a different stage in the game as far as their process in developing systems on their farm that work for them and every operation is different,” said Boekelheide. “So coming here, you can take away one or two things even that you can take back to your farm and try is ultimately the goal.”

The Soil Health Coalition has several other events throughout the year for farmers, as well as their app called Growing Connections that provides farmers with resources and mentors.