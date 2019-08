GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KELO) — It’s more than a soggy start to the Nebraska State Fair.

With the grounds saturated, the fair has been busy with the lots closed.

Buses remain the only way visitors can get to the fair.

A travel company shuttled tens of thousands during opening weekend.

Fair leaders say they’re scrambling to get as many buses as they can, and ask for patience with more rain in the forecast.

The South Dakota State Fair begins on Thursday and runs through Monday in Huron.