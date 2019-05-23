Softball coach sentenced for sexually assaulting girl
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - A former Mitchell softball coach has been sentenced to spend five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last year.
Thirty-seven-year-old Andrew Murphy earlier pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape. He was sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary with 10 years suspended on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Murphy invited the 14-year-old victim to his home in Mitchell last August. Murphy was a coach on the Mitchell junior varsity softball team.
He was also ordered to pay more than $4,400 in restitution and court costs.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
