Softball coach sentenced for sexually assaulting girl

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:32 AM CDT

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - A former Mitchell softball coach has been sentenced to spend five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last year.
    
Thirty-seven-year-old Andrew Murphy earlier pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape. He was sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary with 10 years suspended on Tuesday.
    
According to court documents, Murphy invited the 14-year-old victim to his home in Mitchell last August. Murphy was a coach on the Mitchell junior varsity softball team.
    
He was also ordered to pay more than $4,400 in restitution and court costs.
 

