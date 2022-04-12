SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Incumbent Curt Soehl was re-elected to the Sioux Falls City Council in the central district, according to the Sioux Falls City Clerk.

Soehl received 52.35% of the votes to 29.09% for Emmett Reistorffer and 18.55% for Jim Burzynski.

“I’m very proud of the race we ran,” Soehl said.

Soehl said he ran a very positive race that focused on his work to bring people together on issues.

The city has some big issues to tackle in the next four years but it’s on the right track, Soehl said. He plans to continue to contribute to the city and work with others.

Reistorffer provided a statement about the election results and his campaign.

“My campaign was by the people, for the people, and unfortunately the political establishment prevailed once again with the support of big land developers and their big donors,” he said. “Even though I’m disappointed in the results, and especially the record low turn out, I’ll never stop fighting for the people.”

Soehl re-joins the council that will have several new members including David Barranco, Sarah Cole and Rich Merkouris.

Soehl said he’s excited to work with new members but he is sad to lose Christine Erickson and Rick Kiley who completed their term limits in 2022.

Soehl is a manager with Farmers Union Insurance.

The central district contains areas north of Minnesota Avenue and I-229, the Big Sioux River and Cliff Avenue to the east, I-29 and Kiwanis Avenue to the west and areas south of the airport.