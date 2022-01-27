SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Although a contract has not yet been finalized, Sodexo has been chosen as the system-wide food service provider for the state university system, the South Dakota Board of Regents said in a Jan. 27 news release.

The SB55 Task Force recommended the regents choose one food service provider for all campuses to save money.

Sodexo was one of three vendors who submitted proposals.

Janelle Toman, the director of communications for the Board of Regents said Sodexo currently provides food service to at least one of the public universities.

Details of how much Sodexo will be paid and how much the state system will save were not available on Jan. 27.

Toman said the final details have not yet been completed. They will be negotiated by March 1.

The new service will start this summer and run through June 20, 2027, according to the news release.