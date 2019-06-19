Sodak Attack is South Dakota’s first roller derby team to head to nationals

For the first time ever a South Dakota roller derby team is headed to nationals.

What started as a small camp in 2012 has grown into two roller derby teams. Seven years later, one of those teams is headed to nationals for the first time.

“After a full season of travel, travel, travel, travel, travel, to get that invitation it was exhilarating. Kids were screaming, tears of joy, elation is one word I would use to describe it,” founder and coach Jayme Nelson said.

Sodak Attack is the Sioux Falls Junior Roller Derby’s A team. These teens have traveled around the country and played 13 games this season against teams as far away as Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

“A lot of the time when I tell people from other states that I’m from South Dakota, they’re like ‘oh, what do they even have there,’ well we have Roller Derby. It means a lot to me that I got to be there the first time that we got to go to champs. It means so much to me and it means a lot to everyone else as well,” player Cecelia Stoll said.

The team’s next stop is Loveland, Colorado for the national championships on July 26.

“I’m hoping we can win, but we don’t really know. Just playing all those teams, meeting everybody and having fun,” player Mollie Reiners-Douglas said.

For now, the team is working on sharpening skills and raising money.

“We need to raise about $15,000 to get there and after our full season of fundraising, we need some help. So we’re looking for sponsors and people that are willing to help get a kid to champs,” Nelson said.

To find out how you can help the junior roller derby team you can visit their Facebook page.

