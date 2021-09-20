Gov. Noem to DOE: Delay social studies standards changes one year

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the Department of Education to not consider revisions to the state’s social studies standards this year.

In a news release on Monday, Noem said she directed the DOE to delay the process one year. The hearing for the state Board of Education Standards was originally set for Sept. 20 at the Holgate Middle School theater before being moved to Oct. 25 at the Ramkota Convention Center to accommodate a bigger venue.

In a written statement, Gov. Noem said “The Department of Education changed the working group’s recommendations to the social studies standards significantly, but it is clear to me that there needs to be more public input to bring greater balance and emphasis on our nation’s true and honest history. Following public feedback from several constituencies, it is clear there is more work to be done to get this right.”

Noem said she plans to ask South Dakota lawmakers to pass legislation to codify her Executive Order, which bans “critical race theory and action civics as the basis for instruction in South Dakota schools.”

“Our focus remains the same: ensuring that South Dakota students learn a true and honest account of American and South Dakota history,” Noem said.