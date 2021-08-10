Social media video helps Rapid City Police track down shooting suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man is facing charges after gunshots were fired late last week.

Thursday morning, Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of gunshots. Initially, officers didn’t find anyone responsible for the gunshots and no injuries were reported.

On Friday, police learned of a video on social media of the suspect, 19-year-old Huya Smoke, firing a handgun.

Officers returned to the area and arrested Smoke. After talking with detectives, he was charged with Reckless Discharge of a firearm.

He also faces separate charges of Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

