Social media sale turns into robbery in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to sell an item on social media, police in Sioux Falls are reminding you there are safe places to meet up at.

Police say Wednesday night a person ended up the victim of a robbery after trying to sell a bluetooth speaker.

The individual met up with the perspective buyer and while they were talking a third person got into the vehicle. That person took the speakers and a hand gun that was in the car.

Police say the buyer and the person who took the items were together. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.