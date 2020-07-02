Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 97; Active cases at 814

Social media sale turns into robbery in Sioux Falls

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to sell an item on social media, police in Sioux Falls are reminding you there are safe places to meet up at.

Police say Wednesday night a person ended up the victim of a robbery after trying to sell a bluetooth speaker.

The individual met up with the perspective buyer and while they were talking a third person got into the vehicle. That person took the speakers and a hand gun that was in the car.

Police say the buyer and the person who took the items were together. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 

More Contests