SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are still searching for 12-year-old Autumn Davis. Authorities in Minnehaha County were also searching for 11-year-old Calisha Guadelupe-Delgado, however, that advisory was canceled.

In both cases, authorities turned to sites like Facebook and Twitter to get the word out fast about missing kids.

Currently, there are 13 missing children under the age of 18 who have been reported by the Sioux Falls Police Department. But not all of those cases get posted to the department’s social media.

“There’s certain criteria that we use when we post missing juveniles or runaways or endangered people on social media,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Clemens says that criteria is based on a national standard of posting missing children who are 13 years old or younger.

“It’s basically that they’re not deemed old enough to be able to kind of have the forethought to be able to care for themselves like where are they going to stay, where are they going to get food,” Clemens said.

Before social media, the Sioux Falls Police Department relied on press releases to get the word out about missing children.

“This way is a much quicker way, we’re able to reach a broader audience,” Clemens said. “We know all of the media follows on social media and so they’re able to pick up that and share it on their own websites. So it’s really just a matter of trying to spread the word as quickly as possible to try to find the children.”

He says that action has helped the department find quite a few children.

“The more people we have looking for these missing kids, the better it is, the better chance that somebody is going to see that and we’ll be able to get them home safe,” Clemens said.

Right now Autumn Davis is the only child under 13 that the Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for. The twelve other children are between 14 and 18.