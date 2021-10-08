Social-distanced scares at Jaycees haunted house

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The spooky season officially gets underway tonight in Sioux Falls with the opening of the Jaycees haunted house at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Even the paranormal must abide by COVID-19 protocols.

Expect plenty of opening night jitters at the Jaycees Haunted House. The theme of this year’s haunted house is “academic.” Welcome to Fear High School.

“As long as I’ve been here, we’ve done more like circus and apocalypse themes, we’ve done a museum theme where we’ve visited some of the previous best rooms, but I haven’t seen a school theme yet,” Jaycees Haunted House Co-Volunteer Coordinator Brittany Bittner said.

The Jaycees had to scale-back their haunted house last year because of the pandemic. This year’s event will include many more frightening features.

“In the hallways, there’s dark, black hallways that you can’t see anyone popping around any corners so it’s kind of all scary,” Jaycees Haunted House Co-Volunteer Coordinator Grace Arneson said.

But the ghosts and ghouls greeting visitors to the haunted house must practice social distancing.

“Our actors are not allowed to touch customers and we ask that customers don’t touch our actors as well, so it helps a little with the social distancing,” Bittner said.

Jaycee volunteers have been working for nearly two months to get their haunted homework done in time for opening night.

“Ready to learn?”

The haunted house is the Jaycees’ largest fundraiser of the year, with the money being invested back into community programs. Many of the school supplies featured inside the exhibit have been donated from the public.

If you’re getting up your nerve to attend, we have dates, times, and ticket information.