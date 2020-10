BROOKINGS. S.D. (KELO) — The Swiftel Center in Brookings is planning to host a socially distanced concert this month.

The venue announced Beatles vs. Stones tribute show will play at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Swiftel Center wants the public to monitor health before attending. Maks are encouraged and people are asked to maintain social distancing.

Tickets are $39 to $59 and can be purchased online or the Theatre Box Office.