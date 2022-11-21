SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in eight years, the U.S. men’s soccer team is in the World Cup.

A Sioux Falls bar is the local chapter for the American Outlaws, a non-profit group dedicated to supporting soccer.

Monday, the Gateway Lounge hosted a World Cup party where it was standing room only.

“I woke up this morning, I’m like holy cow it’s been over 3,000 days since we saw them play in the world cup,” Gateway Lounge owner Jackson Rentschler said.

Gateway Lounge owner, Jackson Rentschler, has been waiting a long time for this day, to see the U.S. men’s soccer team compete in the World Cup.

“Even if you don’t like soccer you can rally around America and you get to watch it on TV gives you a reason to get out of the house whatever you’re worried about you don’t have to worry for 90 minutes and cheer on one team,” Rentschler said.

The Gateway is the sponsor for the local chapter of the American Outlaws organization.

“Let’s just say you’re in Chicago, you can pull up a local chapter that will always have a U.S. soccer game on, and you know you can walk in and see the game,” owner Jackson Rentschler said.

That’s the reason it was a packed house today at the Gateway for the United States’ first game against Wales.

“I think this day gives soccer fans renewed hope a little bit,” Executive Director of South Dakota Youth Soccer Polly Dean said.

Dean says when the men’s U.S. soccer team didn’t qualify for the World Cup four years ago, soccer fans were heartbroken.

“It gives people something to cheer for specifically a team to cheer for and that’s adults and kids and gives them something to watch and strive for,” Dean said.

Rentschler says the World Cup is like the Super Bowl of soccer.

“I think the most unique part of it is like a football Sunday where you have Packers vs Vikings you got half the bar rooting for one team, this is everybody, is behind the United States,” Rentschler said.

The Gateway will host another party on Friday when the U.S. takes on England.