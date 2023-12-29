SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New Year’s can be a tough holiday for those in recovery from alcohol addictions. That’s why South Dakota Urban Indian Health will hold its second Sobriety Wacipi (Wah-chee-pee).

This room looks empty now, but on Sunday, it will be filled with people taking part in a Wacipi.

“A Wacipi is basically like a get-together or social gathering for natives in the community to come together. There’ll be dancers, there’ll be drum groups, there’ll be vendors here,” Shaina Yellowback said.

During a holiday where high alcohol consumption is expected, this event will give people seeking sobriety a chance to celebrate the new year.

“We basically put it all together to bring more awareness with sobriety so people have something to do on New Year’s Eve,” Yellowback said.

The Wacipi allows local Native Americans to “walk the Red Road,” or commit themselves to live life by respecting others and themselves.

“Alcoholism runs really high in the Native American community, and being in sobriety myself, I felt it was very important for us to have something like this in Sioux Falls for those people walking the Red Road, ” Yellowback said.

It’s still a celebration for anyone looking to ring in the new year without the pressures of drinking.

“It’s just a sober celebration for anybody to come and have fun and visit. Just come and have fun. It’s all we want. Sober fun. Come hang out with us. We’re kind of funny sometimes,” Thomas Decoteau Jr. said.

The Wacipi will be held on New Year’s Eve with doors opening at 5:30 PM at The Coliseum, formerly known as the Multicultural Center, in central Sioux Falls.