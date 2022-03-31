SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-one sobriety checkpoints are planned for the month of April according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The monthly checkpoints, set up to encourage people not to drink and drive, are conducted by the S.D. Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies.

April’s checkpoints will be placed in 16 counties across the state.

Bennett

Brown

Butte

Charles Mix

Codington

Davison

Hughes

Jerauld Lawrence

Lincoln

Meade

Minnehaha

Pennington

Roberts

Stanley

Walworth

DPS reminds drivers to not drink and drive regardless of whether there are planned checkpoints in their county.