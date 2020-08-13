Sober living home for women to open in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – An addiction, whether that be food, alcohol or drugs, isn’t something you overcome overnight. It takes time for recovery. One group of women is hoping to aid in that process.

These three women are the ones behind the House of Grace in Brookings.

A place where women in the area can get help recovering from substance use disorder.

“We help them focus on recovery first, but the other items are mental health and physical health, making sure that they have clothes, food, it’s baby steps and it’s in a supportive, safe environment going through the same thing, so they all help each other,” House of Grace organizer, Rebecca Hungerford said.

Both Rebecca Hungerford and Rebecca Skinner have been in recovery themselves, after facing an addiction to meth.

Additionally, they have volunteered with Oxford sober living homes in Sioux Falls.

That work led them to starting this opportunity in Brookings.

“Being somebody that is still on the path to recovery myself I know the need for theses houses, for the men and women, the women with children that are trying to transition back out and continue into their recovery,” House of Grace organizer, Rebecca Skinner said.

The home in Brookings will be able to house seven women.

“It is going to be a self sufficient house, so the women are going to be interviewed by us and as they are accepted into the house they will get to pick a bedroom and then we will help them with several resources moving forward,” Hungerford said.

A place these women hope provides tools and support for recovery.

“Everybody deserves a chance and I think with our houses, this is what we are doing, we are giving people a second chance,” Skinner said.

There will be an open house this Friday, August 14th from 2:00-7:00. The address is 1808 Lincoln Lane in Brookings.

If you would like to donate food or gift cards to help the women when they first arrive at the home, you can email Rebecca Hungerford at dakotadreamforrecovery@gmail.com.