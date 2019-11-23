Soaring above Falls Park’s Winter Wonderland in a helicopter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park is especially scenic Friday night: lit up for the season with countless Christmas lights. If you’ve spent time in Sioux Falls during the holidays, that sight of Falls Park is probably familiar. But how about a view from high up in the air? This time of year helicopter flights take off from Strawbale Winery north of Sioux Falls and bring people such a view of Falls Park.

“We’ve been doing it for I think 12 years, so we’re probably on about our 2,000th flight I would say this year,” Strawbale Winery co-owner Don South said. “We’ve had people from two years old to over 90 years old fly, we’ve had three generations on the same flight.”

They do this because of the moments it can create.

“We believe in experiences, and what a better experience than to share with your family, your loved one, your future wife or husband, it’s just, it’s really special for us,” South said. “And we got a good relationship with the pilot.”

South told KELOLAND News a story of someone who “had always wanted to” experience this, but was led to believe they were going on a hay ride instead.

“So this guy comes in his full snowmobile suit, pulls in the driveway, sees the helicopter, and starts crying,” South said. “So that was the best of the best.”

On Friday night we caught up with one person from Madison, South Dakota who had just returned from the holiday flight.

Dan Santella: What was it like to see the falls from that perspective?

“Amazing,” Joseph Gitzen said. “You have to try, it’s awesome.”