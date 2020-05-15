SOAR program helps Sioux Falls businesses reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As businesses are reopening across KELOLAND, many are making adjustments and implementing guidelines to keep staff and customers safe. One of those places that will soon welcome customers again is the Great Plains Zoo.

After being closed for about two months, The Great Plains Zoo is getting ready to reopen next week.

“We are thrilled, we are so excited to welcomes guests back through our gates and from our staff to the animals, they’re thrilled,” interim CEO Great Plains Zoo, Suzie O’Meara Hernes said.

With the help of the city’s new program called SOAR, or Supporting Operations and Resiliency for businesses, the zoo has come up with a plan to keep visitors, staff, and animals safe.

“We were able to ask questions, we submitted our plan to get feedback, and input as to does this look like a great place to start, any insight, so we appreciate the SOAR program,” O’Meara Hernes said.

“These people have knocked it out of the park, they did a great job, really thought things through, there will be adequate staff, manageable numbers, they’ve had some great ideas as far as routing people,” City of Sioux Falls, director planning and development services, Jeff Eckhoff said.

Some of the new guidelines in place at the zoo include signs encouraging social distancing and other health protocols. But that’s not all.

“Queuing lines at the front gate as well as time ticketing, so that we can control the number guests and the flow that we have through the zoo each day,” O’Meara Hernes said. “Areas that we are focusing on for our initial opening are our outdoor spaces, so really any of our enclosed exhibits and the museum are going to be closed initially.”

Eckhoff says it’s good to see businesses taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community.

“It’s been really impressive to watch the thought the businesses have put into this, how seriously they are taking it, they understand it becomes part of their brand, we need to be a safe place for our customers to come back, and they are really embracing that,” Eckhoff said.

“We also feel that we have good plans in place to be able to help keep people safe, so that’s important to us,” O’Meara Hernes said.

The Great Plains Zoo is set to open on Wednesday. If your business would like help from the SOAR program, you are asked to call the 211 Helpline Center.