Soaking up the final days of summer

Kids are soaking up what’s left of summer.

“It’s the last day of summer and tomorrow I start school,” Swimmer FloraMae Hansen said.

What better place to dive into some fun than at the pool on a sizzling August day?

Kelli Volk: What does it feel like outside today?

Swimmer Gracie Harthoorn: Hot.

“It’s hot,” Swimmer Georgia Viss said.

Alyssa Vant Hul is the manager of the Rock Valley Swimming Pool.

She says the community recreation spot offers more than an opportunity to cool off.

“I’m a teacher, so I kind of understand a little bit that there might be anxiety or an adjustment going to school and this allows them to maybe ease into it and to be outside, enjoy the heat, and to hang onto summer just a little bit longer,” Rock Valley Swimming Pool Manager Alyssa Vant Hul said.

Even though it’s time to jump back into a new routine, some kids are ready to make a splash at school this year.

Kelli Volk: Are you excited to go to school or would you rather be at the pool?

Swimmer Whitley De Jager: I would rather be at school.

While some kids don’t start school until Tuesday, others started Monday.

Click here to check out the pool’s back-to-school hours.