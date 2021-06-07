Soaking up some relief from the heat

NEAR SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another sizzling day across KELOLAND, and this stretch of hot weather isn’t ending anytime soon.

Temperatures will continue soar past 90 for parts of KELOLAND over the next several days.

That means pools and water attractions are popular places right now.

When the heat is on, there’s a good chance you may see Shannon Donnell floating around at Wild Water West.

“Beating the heat, man. This is one of my favorite spots to come to in the summer,” Wild Water West visitor Shannon Donnell said.

Donnell visits the water park at least 2-3 times a week, and the water feels nice today.

“Summer, there’s nothing like summer,” Donnell said.

With her sunblock on, Calhan Voss is also ready to splash around.

“It’s a ton of fun to come in the water, especially when it’s really hot,” Wild Water West visitor Calhan Voss said.

“If it’s 90, people come in droves. If it’s 72, I can hardly give away a ticket. The hotter, the busier,” Wild Water West director of operations Brian Rehnke said.

With more toasty weather on deck, you know where Donnell will be.

“The forecast is like 90s so I’ll be out here,” Donnell said.

And there’s a whole season ahead to soak up some summer fun.