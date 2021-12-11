Snowstorm cleanup has begun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Heavy snow in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota has meant cleanup.

Whether out with a shovel or a snow blower, people in central Sioux Falls had some sunny weather today in which they could clear away the heavy snowfall.

“I listen to the weather guys down at KELO and they said it was going to be a sunny day so I got to take advantage of the solar gain and knock down the snow right away,” Scot Graff of Sioux Falls said. “That way, you can see, my driveway is pretty much melted off where there’s sun. If I don’t do it and if it gets packed.”