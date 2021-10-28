Snowplows need names in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – The name the state’s snowplows contest is back.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) had its first name the snowplow contest which asked people to submit names for snowplows in each of the 12 SDDOT areas.

This year’s contest opens on Nov. 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Contest information and the official online entry form are available on the SDDOT home page at https://dot.sd.gov. The SDDOT will announce one officially named snowplow within each of the 12 SDDOT areas in December.

Along with the snowplow naming contest the Gov. Kristi Noem’s has named the state’s official 2021-2022 “Dale” in honor of tow truck driver Dale Jones of Watertown who was killed on the job two years ago.



SDDOT also created snowplow and winter driving weather awareness coloring sheets, crossword puzzles, and word finds for families and classrooms as part of the contest Materials are available for download at https://dot.sd.gov/media/SDDOTKids%20ActivitiesBook.pdf.



Some of the winning names from last year were Darth Blader and Mt. Plowmore.