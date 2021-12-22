Snowmobile trails open for the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snowmobile trails have reopened for the season, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced Wednesday.

While the season began December 15, GFP says that there is not much snow on the trails at the moment. GFP also wants to remind the public that many parts of the trails are not open to ATV use.

To keep up with trail condition updates you can look at the SD Snow Back Hills Twitter account and the SD Snow East account.

You can also stay up to date with a live look at the trails here.