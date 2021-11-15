Snowmobile repair shops have weeks-long backlog

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The supply chain bottleneck is not only affecting KELOLAND retailers, but repair shops, as well. Businesses that fix winter necessities like snowblowers are running weeks behind with their orders.

A blizzard of snowblowers in need of repair has swept through D & D Small Engine Repair & Sales in Lennox.

“Repairs, we’re up to four weeks out, on just the repairs to snowblowers. It’s a crazy time,” D & D Small Engine Repair & Sales Randy Dump said.

Mechanics, like Hunter Nordman, are working overtime to try and get caught up.

“I generally can do about five to six a day. But I’m running all over the shop all day, getting stuff ready for the other guys and pull parts for them,” Nordman said.

With supply chain issues making new snowblowers harder to come by, many people are holding onto their old snowblowers for a longer period of time. Take this relic in for repairs, that goes back more than 30 years ago.

“We’re fixing stuff that normally, you probably wouldn’t fix. It’s just the dollars and cents. Does it make sense? But we’re doing them, and that’s all they got,” Dump said.

But parts needed for repairs are often in short supply.

“We’ve been ordering snowblower parts since September and we’re still starting to get them in,” Dump said.

The first snow of the season often gets people thinking about getting their snowblowers serviced. But by then, mechanics say you’re already running behind in getting them ready for winter.

“It’s good to know you got a full day of work ahead. You’ll be able to keep busy all day,” Nordman said.

Most of D & D’s repair work involves flushing-out bad gasoline from the snowblower’s fuel system.

On the upside, mechanics say snowblowers are generally easier fix than lawnmowers because they have fewer electonics to deal with.