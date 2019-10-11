Snowmen in Mobridge

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — It may still be early October but some areas of KELOLAND are getting in some winter fun.

KELOLAND News received pictures from Mobridge, where a group of kids made three snowmen. Thank you to Lisa for sending the photo to uShare@KELOLAND.com.

And in South Dakota, a lot can change in one day. The first picture was taken on Wednesday in Aberdeen and then on Thursday a second photo showed what it looked like after snow had come through.

The picture was taken in the same spot, but there was enough snow to even make a snowman.