SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SnowFest events scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, at Spellerberg and McHardy parks have been canceled, the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire said today.

All other Sioux Falls Winter Carnival activities will continue, according to the news release.

The Winter Carnival Schedule for this weekend starts tonight, Feb. 11, with a Skyforce family night. Other activities are set for Saturday.

Other events and fundraising activities are also scheduled through the weekend.