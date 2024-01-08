SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls got its first large snowfall of the winter season overnight which meant today many people were clearing their sidewalks for the first time.

The heavy snowfall meant school was called off but there was still some morning work to do.

“I’ve been out since 7:40 and I don’t know what the time is now exactly, but I’m almost done so,” local student Charlie Metzger said.

“Usually shoveling snow is kind of a chore, but today it just kinda feels like, slept in, rolled out of bed, shovel some snow, it’s not too big a deal or anything. A good morning workout, I think,” local teacher Jeremy Voss said.

“It’s not even really that cold out, it’s not windy, it’s nice,” mom Rachel Wilson said.

And once the snow is cleared, the enjoyment of a snow day could begin.

“Maybe go snowmobiling and sled,” local student Ruby Wilson said.

“Stay cozy and warm, maybe read a book or something,” Voss said.

“Probably just to catch up on school work and to just lounge around,” Metzger said.

A standard South Dakota winter day that’s come just a little bit later than usual.

“We’ve been waiting for awhile. My husband likes to snowmobile so he’s been anxious,” Rachel Wilson said.

“Winter is finally here,” Voss said.