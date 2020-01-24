Snowcross races it’s way to Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One of the largest snowmobiling racing organizations in the world has made it’s way to Deadwood, South Dakota.

Taven Woodie has been snowmobiling since she was 5-years-old. Now, at 16, she is ranked second best racer in her division.

“This year’s racing has had a little bit of ups and downs but I’m really hoping to step up in that 1st place spot this weekend because a couple years ago I got my very first ever win,” Woodie said.

This is the eighth time Deadwood has hosted the big event. Right now, racers are getting settled in and the track is getting ready.

“It’s in a compact area which makes really good racing so it’s good for the racers, a lot of the other tracks are bigger so it kind of spreads the group out more so here it’s more compact and it’s a lot better racing,” head snow groomer for the International Series of Champions, Steven Silvinksi said.

Steven Slivinski builds and designs every single track for the International Series of Champions, or ISOC.

“We are going to have a lot of racers like normal, supposed to be really nice weather, supposed to be in the 40s so I think it will be a grand slam for crowds this weekend, so it will be good,” Slivinski said.

“It’s awesome to see a whole lot of fans here, especially the adrenaline rush in me, this track is really tight and sometimes there’s big jumps, a lot of them are really close together and just really whoopy so I’m excited to see how this weekend goes,” Woodie said.

The event officially begins tomorrow on Friday. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and the racing starts at 1 p.m. There are still tickets available at the gate.

You can stay updated on the International Series of Champions events here.