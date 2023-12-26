SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The holiday travel crowds returned to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Tuesday, hoping to dodge the lingering effects of the Christmas Day snowstorm in KELOLAND, and elsewhere. Many of them couldn’t leave soon enough for much warmer climates.

South Dakota snowbirds were perched in the long lines at Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

“We’re teachers, so we’re on winter break. Go get some sunshine,” Adriann Wise said.

Adriann and Daniel Wise are getting out of the winter cold and flying to Arizona for the week.

“We’re thankful to leave our coats behind. We’re thankful for warmer weather and yeah,” Andrea said.

“Hopefully, just lots of sunshine,” Daniel Wise said.

The Kunzman family is leaving Hartley, Iowa for a vacation in the Florida Keys.

“We’re happy to get out of here. We’re happy the roads were decent getting here, so we’re ready to go,” Jill Kunzman said.

Others are leaving on a more extended trip. Belle (sher-my-er) Schiermeyer is off on a nursing mission trip to Africa, and then it’s onto Spain to study abroad. She’s excited about her flight, although she won’t see her family back home until May.

“Yeah. There’s definitely a lot of tears,” Schiermeyer said.

All of the air travelers we spoke with arrived hours ahead of their flight to avoid any last-minute problems.

“I think the scariest part was I couldn’t check in online just because of the complexity of my travels, so I had to call Delta and I was like hey, can I check in? And they were like no, you have to go three hours early and check in at the airport. We’ll, I was like, three hours in the Sioux Falls airport is a long time,” Schiermeyer said.

It’s been smooth going at the airport today, following several weather-related delays and cancellations on Christmas Day.

“It gets overwhelming, but it hasn’t been too bad. If you just keep calm and keep smiling, try to keep cheerful for the passengers. They’re under a lot of stress because they’re trying to get to their destinations,” United Airlines customer service agent Pattie Meyer said.

After celebrating Christmas with family at home, it’s time for these travelers to pack their bags and set off on a holiday getaway to wind up year on a high note, on board the next airplane out.

“That’s the beauty of flying out of Sioux Falls is you avoid some of the traffic and travel problems that you get in bigger cities,” Kunzman said.

The holiday travelers we spoke with say they were pleasantly surprised that their wait times in line at the terminal weren’t as long as they expected.