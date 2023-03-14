While there has been some melting of the snow, there is plenty left on the ground.

Right now at the airport, there is 10 inches of snow on the ground. This is day number 96 in Sioux Falls that has had more than an inch of snow on the ground. That puts us at number 11 for the most days in a row. We are inching closer to the top 5. Number 5 in Sioux Falls was at 105 days, in the snow season of 1978-79. Number 1 is still a ways out with 141 days, in the winter of 2000-2001.

It doesn’t take much to find more snow on the ground. Drive in any direction and you can’t get away from the snow.

With 14 inches of snow on the ground currently, Mitchell is at number 2 for longest stretch of snow on the ground, at 96 days. Number one was in the snow season of 1968-69 with 106 days.

Tyndall is at 5 inches of snow on the round. This leads us to 91 days of snow cover which is number 8. The longest stretch of snow cover is 125 days in the winter of 1948-49.

Marshall is also 91 days of snow cover with 10 inches on the ground currently. This is ranked number 11. Number one is 115 days of snow cover in 1968-69.

We have warmer temperatures this week to help with melting before the next round of snow comes in.