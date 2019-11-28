Snow removal business welcomes winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though a blanket of white is covering the grass, a local company is still seeing plenty of green after this snowstorm. D & K Lawn Care is switching gears and focusing on snow removal.

Snow piles add up quickly, so it’s no surprise there’s a little bit of math, geometry to be precise, to Jonathan Taylor’s job.

“Oh, I don’t know. You just got to figure out your angles is what you got to do,” Taylor said.

D & K Lawn Care is in area parking lots, clearing away the first big signs of winter. Taylor has been up for 24 hours.

“Nothing out of the normal for me,” Taylor said.

His record is 36 hours.

“Just got to keep the calories in you and keep moving,” Taylor said.

Owner Dan Pyle says it’s not too overwhelming, because it didn’t snow for too long.

“These nice short ones are good to work with and just be done and rested and get ready for the next one,” Pyle said.

“The longer the storm, the harder it is to get employees lined up,” Pyle said.

Even in the downtime, D and J employees are busy making sure equipment is in top-notch shape. Pyle says the best way for you to make sure you get your lot plowed is to plan ahead and call a company early.

“Demand is pretty high in town. There’s only so many people doing it and the town is growing. August is a good time to start calling,” Pyle said.

It’s been a busy night and day subtracting obstacles, and Taylor hopes his math skills add up to safety and peace of mind for everyone who uses this lot.

“Anybody can push snow. To get it to go where you want it to, you kind of have an art to it,” Taylor said.

