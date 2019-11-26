Snow plow crews preparing for winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A snow storm is expected to hit parts of KELOLAND this week and into the Thanksgiving holiday. Preparations are underway Monday as crews get their equipment ready for when the storm hits.

It’s a busy day for city crews in Sioux Falls.

“They’re putting the plows back on the trucks, filling the sander trucks up with material to help deice the streets, and one of the crews will actually be in at about 4 a.m. tomorrow morning,” street operations manager, city of Sioux Falls, Dustin Hansen said

Snow is expected to start falling Tuesday. For drivers, that means taking extra precautions as you make your way to work or your holiday destination.

“We never know how much snow could fall per hour, it could be quite a bit, so that commute could get kind of slick, we usually have about three trucks per emergency route, and they will stay on those emergency routes until snow stops falling, stay about four car lengths away from those snow plows,” Hansen said.

It’s also a busy day for the Department of Transportation.

“A lot of our preparations really start before any snow is predicted so we’re getting equipment ready, dressing up the trucks that we have in our fleet plus outfitting our new trucks that have come in for the year,” Sioux Falls Area Engineer for SDDOT, Travis Dressen said.

Much of this equipment will be out on interstates and state highways. So if you’re traveling, here are some things to keep in mind.

“The drivers are trying to focus on the task that they are doing, they’re not always able to see who’s trying to pass them or who’s following them, some of the other things to remember are that snow plows tend to travel at about 25 mph to 30 mph when they’re plowing, so when you see those lights on the road, you’re probably approaching them a lot faster than you think you are,” Dressen said.

Dressen adds that this time of year, conditions can change quickly.

“You may have some snow that hits the road and melts, but then refreezes pretty quickly, so conditions can change fast, so be cautious of using cruise control in those situations,” Dressen said.

To stay up to date with snow alerts in Sioux Falls, text ‘SnowAlert’ to 888-777. For road conditions across the state, head to SafeTravel USA.

Dressen adds that they are also looking for more seasonal plow drivers. You can find information on that here.