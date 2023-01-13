SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers might have to make a few extra passes through the parking lot before they can find an open stall at their favorite store or restaurant. Private snow removal companies are trying to get caught up clearing snow in lots across Sioux Falls.

Businesses can lose money if their customers can’t find a place to park. That’s why snow removal crews are working day and night to clear lots more than a week after the big storm.

Snow banks grow by the foot with each scoop of the front-end loaders clearing parking lots. There’s so much snow to move, it’s creating a parking space crunch for many businesses.

“The retail strip mall is probably hurting worst for space because just the way they’re built and how we’ve stacked so far, so normally, we don’t have to worry about this,” Arctic Winter Management owner Dan Pyle said.

Stand-alone businesses are also feeling that parking crunch. This is a busy time of year for Dakota Angler with customers purchasing ice-fishing supplies.

“Our parking lot is small enough the way it is that we don’t have enough parking on our weekends, we’re double-parking with the way it is, so we’re currently eating up about two or three spots in our lot,” Dakota Angler store manager Josh Heitkamp said.

Losing three spots is a big deal when your lot only holds 15 stalls.

“And a lot of our customers pull trailers, whether it’s a permanent ice shack or they’re pulling a 4-wheeler or a side-by-side so even if we don’t have a full lot, they still need space to turn around and get back out of the parking lot correctly,”

Snow removal crews hire trucking companies to haul the snow away from parking lots. However, those truckers have been so busy with snow removal projects for the city that they haven’t had the time to get to a lot of these parking lots.

“Our local go-to’s are getting a little harder to get so we’ve had to go outside of town for some trucks, which is great, we’re supporting small businesses, too,” Pyle said.

Pyle says it’s much too early in the winter for businesses to wait for the snow to melt, instead of paying for it to be hauled away.

“Everybody’s dollars-and-cents conscience, but at times like these, you just gotta move it, unless you’re not worried about the next one, then you know, don’t complain,” Pyle said.

Pyle expects to be busy for at least the next week clearing parking lots. He just purchased a high-capacity blower on Thursday that can move more than 2-thousand tons of snow an hour. He’ll give the new piece of equipment a try Friday night.