RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Snow or shine, the Lakota Nation Invitational is underway in Rapid City. Thousands of students from all over the state are participating in different activities.

For 45 years, Rapid City has hosted the Lakota Nation Invitational or LNI.

“I went to Red Cloud when I was in high school and I got to play in LNI for four years. So it’s awesome to be able to do this every year. You don’t take it for granted because of how amazing that it is, and with the new arena, it’s just been awesome,” Christian McGhee, Athletic Dir. & Head Coach at Red Cloud, said.

There are 24 schools at this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational with over 3,000 students participating.

All of these students, coaches and officials are staying at hotels across the city. With a snowstorm underway, staying close by is a big help for the teams.

“I really want to thank the hotels and motels that have donated comp rooms for us. We use those rooms for all of our officials who had to come in Monday, they will be here until Sunday. So I really wanted to thank them, that really helped us out. Big shout out to Rapid City,” Bryan Brewer, Tournament Dir., said.

21 hotels in Rapid City donated 52 rooms for the tournament – worth tens of thousands of dollars.

“We are happy to support the event, it has a huge impact on this community in so many different ways. And it’s just so fun to see the energy in town during this time,” Stacie Granum, Visit Rapid City, said.

From basketball to local art, the Lakota Nation Invitational will be going on for the rest of the week.

Monument officials say because schools showed up in town before the storm, all activities are still on. However, the weather could impact the tournament’s attendance numbers.