Snow Mustang In Nebraska
Here's a vehicle that never needs a wash, it's a car made completely of snow!
A Nebraska State Trooper found the replica mustang in Chadron, Nebraska.
If you look closely you can see what looks like a ticket on the windshield. The sergeant who found the car says it's just a "courtesy check" tag he put there as a joke.
And they don't know who created the snow-car.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
