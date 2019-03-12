Local News

Snow Mustang In Nebraska

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 06:42 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 06:42 AM CDT

Here's a vehicle that never needs a wash, it's a car made completely of snow!

A Nebraska State Trooper found the replica mustang in Chadron, Nebraska.

If you look closely you can see what looks like a ticket on the windshield. The sergeant who found the car says it's just a "courtesy check" tag he put there as a joke.

And they don't know who created the snow-car.
 

