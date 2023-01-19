SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know college is expensive these days. A lot of students struggle to find the money to pay for it.

A young Sioux Falls man has found a way to pay for his latest semester of tuition, one snowflake at a time.

Every time it snows like this, it’s like money falling from the sky for Cade Fredrickson of Sioux Falls.

“I was looking for a job three or four summers ago, came across this place and interviewed and got a job that summer and worked ever since,” Fredrickson said.

Whether he’s loading ice melt or running heavy equipment, Fredrickson has worked for D & K Landscaping and Arctic Winter Management and has never regretted it.

That’s because he’s been able to use the money he earns, $40 an hour, to pay off his college tuition.

“Yeah I’m just kind of chipping away at it using money from this to put towards that,” Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson has been taking online classes to earn a degree in Health Management.

It gives him the flexibility to work while he learns.

His boss is impressed with his attitude and willingness to work hard.

“In today’s world, you don’t see someone that age that has the aggressiveness to go to school, be debt free and have a plan for himself at that age,” Dan Pyle said.

“It’s definitely hard work, but for the pay it’s worth it, depends on where your priorities are,” Fredrickson said.

His priorities are to keep working but more importantly keep working toward that degree.

“You can do a lot of things when you’re young and the older you get the harder it gets as you incorporate family and all that, but he’s at a prime time right now where he’s able to work long hours outside, he’s taking advantage of that to have the benefit of making good money being able to better himself,” Pyle said.

Pyle says he’s always hiring. He pays $35 an hour to run heavy equipment and $40 an hour to shovel.