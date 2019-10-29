Snow in western KELOLAND, no travel advised on I-90 near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather is back in western KELOLAND.

Many roads around Sturgis are under a no travel advisory and that includes Interstate 90.

The no travel advisory along I-90 starts about halfway between Rapid City and Sturgis and goes to the state line. And it’s easy to see why when looking at road cameras from the Department of Transportation.

You can see that there is a lot of snow covering the roads near Sturgis. See the latest road conditions on SafeTravel USA.

