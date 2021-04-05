Snow in tomorrow’s forecast could impact the Schroeder Fire and people in the area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow could bring some much-needed moisture to parts of western South Dakota. But for those living in the areas affected by the Schroeder Fire, it could also lead to additional problems.

Out here in Cleghorn Canyon, these residents were some of the last to be able to return to their homes due to the Schroeder Fire.

However, Matt Ressl who lives along Cleghorn Canyon, still cannot enter his home.

“Friday we were let back in at 9 a.m. only to discover that the house is so smoke damaged that I won’t be able to come back for another 3 to 4 weeks until it can be mitigated,” Matt Ressl, resident, said.

Ressl is worried the snow in the forecast could make his situation even worse.

“After talking to the fire mitigation people, they told me that the water turns the soot and ash into an acid and that, if not taken care of right away, can have long-term effects on the structure and foundation,” Ressl said.

Ressl says he’s not sure how to prepare for this snow storm.

“As of right now there’s really nothing else I can do. The mitigation company will take care of it and I just removed any items that I could, but honestly, I haven’t been able to take much more than what I grabbed on that first day on Monday,” Ressle said.

While the Schroeder Fire is 100 percent contained, crews are still monitoring parts the fire and mopping up certain areas.

“With the approaching weather system that’s moving in with the snow predicted tomorrow, it’s definitely going to reduce any sort of containment concerns that we have on the fire so with that we are just making sure we get all the repair work done so it doesn’t cause any major erosion with the moisture moving in,” Nathan Hollam, Operations with Rocky Mountain Blue Team, said.

Nathan Hollam with operations says even though there could be snow, people still need to be careful.

“Don’t be having any campfires or burn barrels, things of that nature because those winds could definitely move a fire quickly at this time,” Hollam said.

Parts of Western South Dakota are in a red-flag warning through this evening.