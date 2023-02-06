SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions.
Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says road conditions are deteriorating due to the snow.
The Highway Patrol shared a photo of a semi tipped along US Highway 85 between Cheyenne Crossing and the Wyoming line.
SD road conditions
Road conditions across South Dakota change quickly and drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.
The following roads are marked as slippery with scattered snow and ice in the Black Hills:
- US-385 between Custer and Deadwood
- US-14A between Spearfish and Deadwood
- US-14A between Deadwood and Sturgis
- US-85 between Wyoming State Line and I-90
Several highways in the eastern part of the state are also said to be slippery including:
- SD-44 between Parkston and I-29
- SD-19 between I-90 at Humboldt and SD-34
- SD-34 between Madison and Minnesota State Line
KELOLAND Closeline
As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.
Live cams
You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.