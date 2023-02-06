US Highway 85 between Cheyenne Crossing and the Wyoming line | Courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions.

Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says road conditions are deteriorating due to the snow.

The Highway Patrol shared a photo of a semi tipped along US Highway 85 between Cheyenne Crossing and the Wyoming line.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota change quickly and drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

SD511 at 11:25 a.m. CT Monday

The following roads are marked as slippery with scattered snow and ice in the Black Hills:

US-385 between Custer and Deadwood

US-14A between Spearfish and Deadwood

US-14A between Deadwood and Sturgis

US-85 between Wyoming State Line and I-90

US-14A between Spearfish and Deadwood

Several highways in the eastern part of the state are also said to be slippery including:

SD-44 between Parkston and I-29

SD-19 between I-90 at Humboldt and SD-34

SD-34 between Madison and Minnesota State Line

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.