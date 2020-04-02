Snow, ice creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow in western KELOLAND and overnight rain turning to ice in central KELOLAND have created dangerous road conditions Thursday.

All of South Dakota is in a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning until Friday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said road conditions across the state will only get worse Thursday and aren’t expected to improve until Friday. Officials said drivers need to slow down, turn off cruise control and plan for extra travel time.

Rain & snow overnight has made many roadways icy & conditions are not expected to improve until Friday. If you must travel, slow down, turn off cruise, & allow extra time to reach your destination. #sdwx check https://t.co/QBnV4b1cqX or call 5-1-1 pic.twitter.com/TQ0NNbiCom — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) April 2, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to also wear seat belts and watch out for snow plows.

Get the latest road conditions at SafeTravelUSA.com.