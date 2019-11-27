1  of  77
Snow, ice covering many roads in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plan on using extra time if you are traveling on roads in many parts of southeastern KELOLAND. 

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation map, many roads from as far north as Watertown, south to Sioux City, west to Winner and east to Worthington have some combination of snow and ice creating slick conditions. Despite the conditions, no roads are listed as No Travel Advised.

Authorities are reminding drivers to use extra time on commutes Wednesday morning. 

Dell Rapids received around 6 inches of snow while many areas around Sioux Falls had around 4 inches. Areas around Mitchell had 2 to 4 inches of snow. 

The City of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert Wednesday as crews will be out plowing snow-covered roads.

KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen took a timelapse video of his commute to the KELOLAND Media Group building Wednesday morning. You can see that video below.

