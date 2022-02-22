SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is back with a cold and snowy start to the week.

Snowfall in South Dakota has been light this season, with the exception of the northeast corner of the state.

Mason Jones got an early start to the workday.

D&K Lawn Care and Landscaping started tackling the blast of winter in the early morning hours.

“As long as it’s flying, we’re pushing,” D&K Lawn Care and Landscaping employee Mason Jones said.

One of the challenges snow removal companies have been facing today is the wind.

“You plow it and you’re going to have to go over it in an hour. We’ve just been battling the wind. It’s tedious back and forth until the wind stops blowing,” Jones said.

Sioux Falls received less than two inches of snow, but owner Dan Pyle calls the snow a gift from Mother Nature.

“It’s been very light on the work side of things, which a lot of us depend on this income over the winter. This isn’t only income for the winter, but you know but it gets us going into our spring work as well,” D&K Lawn Care and Landscaping owner Dan Pyle said.

“It’s kind of been goofy, there’s not been a lot of snow this season,” Jones said.

But for now, he’s happy to be pushing what is on the ground.