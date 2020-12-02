Snow geese put on a spectacular show at Lake Byron

There is quite the spectacle taking place near Huron at Lake Byron.

Tens of thousands of geese have started their annual winter migration south, but due to the nice weather we’ve been having here, what’s the hurry?

There’s a blizzard of activity at Lake Byron as tens of thousands of snow geese descend upon the open water during their annual migration.

“You know I never really fancied myself as a bird watcher, but the older I get the more I’m intrigued with them,” Tom Glanzer said.

Tom Glanzer has lived here for 14 years. He says watching the geese never gets old.

Their migration usually happens every mid to late November, but with open water and plenty of food, the geese have no reason to leave.

They just like to ruffle a few feathers and sometimes a few homes.

“Everyone once in awhile in the morning at sunrise, you will actually feel the concussion of the wind and the wings just moving enough air it actually shakes the windows in the house a little bit if they are close enough to the house,” Glanzer said.

Every fall, the spectacle attracts people and other predatory visitors.

“The benefit of having them around, we also get to watch a lot of eagles; over the past, we’ve had 10-15 sometimes 20 eagles, today there’s nine or 10 around,” Glanzer said.

Wildlife officials say eagles will follow the migration to prey upon the weak.

But it’s the geese that put on a spectacular show.

“The only way you can describe it is with a ‘Trobecian’ word, kind of tornadic they just get up and spiral we have no rhyme or reason to what they are doing, but they know what they are doing, you know catching lift off each other and get up off the water and make these really cool patterns,” Glanzer said.

Patterns like strings of Christmas lights….. that twinkle in the sky.

“I’m a hunter, for me, this is kind of one of the things this is the season it’s kind of fun to be around them,” Glanzer said.

The Game, Fish and Parks says a lot of these geese have their nesting grounds in the Arctic Tundra in northern Canada and travel thousands of miles during the annual migration.

A lot of them end up in the south; places like Louisiana and Texas for the winter.