Snow geese migration to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News showed you thousands of snow geese on the open water at Lake Byron; now, people across the county will get a look at the migration.

The geese have started their annual migration south, but with the nice weather, the birds decided to take a break in South Dakota. A few days after shooting this video, our Chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard headed back to the Huron area.

CBS Sunday Morning has decided to share that new video with people all across the U.S. It’s a scene from South Dakota you won’t want to miss. Watch this Sunday morning at 8 a.m. central time on KELOLAND Television.

This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s nature videos have been featured on the show. In October, national viewers got to take in the fall colors in Spearfish Canyon on the CBS program.