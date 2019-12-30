Snow drifts keeping Interstate 90, 29 closed Monday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A powerful winter storm is lingering Monday morning.

More than 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas and high wind speeds Monday are keeping traveling conditions poor.

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety shared photos of large snow drifts from Interstate 90 on Monday morning. Interstate 90 westbound from Mitchell to Wall and I-90 eastbound from Rapid City Exit 67 to Mitchell remains closed.

Interstate 29 from Watertown to North Dakota also remains closed.

An official with the Mitchell Region of the SD Department of Transportation said wind and blowing snow continues to be an issue. There’s drifting at bridge ends and overpasses. Authorities added to expect closures to remain until winds die down and plow trucks can keep up with the blowing snow.

No travel is advised for much of central, east central and northern KELOLAND.

Officials are reminding drivers plow crews are working to clear roads and it’s important to let them do their work first before reopening roads.

You can see the snowfall totals from 8 a.m. Monday morning below.

I-90 and I-29 remain CLOSED! High winds continue to cause significant drifting, especially at bridges/overpasses. Crews are clearing & it fills in right behind them making the roads impassable. State & county roads have the same drifting issues. Photos from a drift on I-90. #SDwx pic.twitter.com/ykBeTqNaNW — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) December 30, 2019

