Snow drifts keeping Interstate 90, 29 closed Monday morning

Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
1  of  101
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Federal Building Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Active Generations Beresford Senior Center Bon Homme County Courthouse Bon Homme County Sheriff's Boyds Gunstock Industries Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Canton Senior Center Charles Mix County Courthouse City of Aberdeen City of Armour City of Beresford City of Brookings City of Canistota City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Eureka City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Huron City of Lennox City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Miller City of Mitchell City of Redfield City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tea City of Wagner City of Wall City of Watertown City of Yankton Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Dakota Senior Meals, Gregory SD Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Douglas County Courthouse Eagle Butte Indian Health Service Faulkton Area Medical Center Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service GLACIAL LAKES RUBBER PLASTICS Hanson County Courthouse Hutchinson County Courthouse I-29 CLOSED - WATERTOWN TO ND I-90 CLOSED - MITCHELL TO WALL (WEST BOUND) RAPID CITY TO MITCHELL (EAST Kingsbury Emergency Management Lake Area Tech Lower Brule I.H.S. Clinic Lyman County Courthouse Main Street Center McCook County Offices McPherson County Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell DaVita Dialysis Northern State Univ. Persona, Inc. Pierre VA Clinic Platte Health Center Avera Rock County Opportunities Rosebud DaVita Dialysis Center Rural Health Care, Inc. Selby Senior Nutrition Program Sioux Area Metro Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse Twin City Fan - Aberdeen Twin City Fan - Mitchell Twin City Fan -Elkton Twin City Fan-Brookings Vermillion Medical Clinic W. Keeble Health Center Wagner Indian Health Services Wagner senior meals Watertown Area Transit, Inc. Watertown Box Corporation Willow Lake Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.-Norfolk

Snow drifts keeping Interstate 90, 29 closed Monday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from South Dakota Department of Transportation.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A powerful winter storm is lingering Monday morning. 

More than 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas and high wind speeds Monday are keeping traveling conditions poor. 

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety shared photos of large snow drifts from Interstate 90 on Monday morning. Interstate 90 westbound from Mitchell to Wall and I-90 eastbound from Rapid City Exit 67 to Mitchell remains closed. 

Interstate 29 from Watertown to North Dakota also remains closed. 

An official with the Mitchell Region of the SD Department of Transportation said wind and blowing snow continues to be an issue. There’s drifting at bridge ends and overpasses. Authorities added to expect closures to remain until winds die down and plow trucks can keep up with the blowing snow.

No travel is advised for much of central, east central and northern KELOLAND.

Officials are reminding drivers plow crews are working to clear roads and it’s important to let them do their work first before reopening roads.

You can see the snowfall totals from 8 a.m. Monday morning below.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

Download for Apple
Download for Android

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

Closeline

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

uShare

uShare

Send photos to uShare@keloland.com

Weather Resources

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests