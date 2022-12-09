SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers had to take it slow Friday morning after Thursday night’s storm left more than 9 inches of snow on some Sioux Falls streets.

It is a familiar sight across Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Snow plows heading into neighborhoods to clear roads of several inches of snow.

“We had that freezing drizzle and snow. And they stayed on those emergency routes till about three or four this morning,” Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager said.

Most of the main roads were cleared by 6 Friday morning. Afterward, crews moved on to clearing side streets.

Which is more of a challenge for plows when there are cars parked along the street.

“When we issue the snow alert, we try to give the citizens enough time to get the cars off the streets, because it’s very difficult for the operator,” Hansen said.

“It is a challenge because you have to put a snow gate, so you don’t fill them up, so they can’t get out. But then you have nowhere else to put the snow because there’s driveways all over and you have to use a snow gate and all the driveways,” said Patty Steuck, Lead Equipment Operator.

Patty Steuck says in some areas she’s seen close to 10 inches of snow along the roads which creates big piles of cleared snow.

“That’s what makes it tough because, with the nine inches, it’s nine inches in the middle and then my nine inches so it makes it 18 inches that you’re pushing to the curb,” Steuck said.

Hansen says the City expects to have the side streets and main roads cleared within 30-36 hours of the snow stopping.

“The operators, they’re gonna finish zone two and zone three today, and Saturday, and then actually, we’ll go into picking up snow downtown,” Hansen said.

Crews will start picking up snow from the Downtown area at 1 a.m. Sunday morning and go until 6 a.m.

Hansen says if you do not move your car from Phillips Avenue it will be towed.