Snow creating slick travel conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Tuesday afternoon, snow is beginning to accumulate on roads in northern Minnehaha County and throughout southeast South Dakota.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a reminder to people driving to wear your seatbelt, turn your headlights on and give yourself extra time to travel.

It isn’t the only area where snow is impacting travel.

In addition to the continuing snowfall ovennight, look for very strong winds to develop from the north. They will be about 20-40 miles per hour in SE KELOLAND, and even higher in other locations.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for south central and SE South Dakota, plus adjoining parts of MN and IA, until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

