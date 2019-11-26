Snow creating slick travel conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Tuesday afternoon, snow is beginning to accumulate on roads in northern Minnehaha County and throughout southeast South Dakota.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a reminder to people driving to wear your seatbelt, turn your headlights on and give yourself extra time to travel.

Snow is beginning to accumulate on roads in northern Minnehaha County. Wear your seatbelt, turn your headlights on, and give yourself extra time to travel. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/zMsZ1FmLaP — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) November 26, 2019

It isn’t the only area where snow is impacting travel.

This is US 18 in Charles Mix County. Remember to check https://t.co/FzOYdayKaD for road conditions if you must travel while this winter storm rolls through. Check out the cameras for an actual road view.#keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/KS95CCHE3X — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) November 26, 2019

In addition to the continuing snowfall ovennight, look for very strong winds to develop from the north. They will be about 20-40 miles per hour in SE KELOLAND, and even higher in other locations.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for south central and SE South Dakota, plus adjoining parts of MN and IA, until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

