PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County say they’ve had some challenging rescues near Deerfield in the last few days.

Officials say the area is covered in snow and is not maintained. They’re asking people to avoid these roads unless you have the proper equipment and vehicles.

There is also minimal cell service in these areas — so if you get stranded, you might have to wait a long time to be rescued.